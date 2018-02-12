Woman sentenced for killing her husband last Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband last Valentine's Day has been sentenced.

Janel Boer will spend between 17 and 19 years in prison for the death of her husband, Greg.

The plea deal for 2nd degree murder called for the 17 to 19 year sentence.

Janel Boer had originally said that Greg had shot her in the arm before turning the gun on himself, but investigators determined that not to be true.

We'll have more details from court when they become available.