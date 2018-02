OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – An Allendale woman was sentenced to 15 to 25 years in prison for stabbing and killing a man last April.

Heather McFerrin was sentenced Monday for killing Spencer Rauch at an Allendale Township mobile home park. She had pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder charges last month, ahead of her trial. She received credit for 303 days already served.

McFerrin apparently stabbed Rauch once in the chest after an altercation at a party.