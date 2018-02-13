Astronaut Guy Bluford keynote speaker at “Roger That!”, a space exploration celebration event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Valley State University and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are hosting a weekend-long celebration of space exploration with Roger That!

On Friday there will be a public conference at GVSU, including an 11 a.m. keynote on NASA's art program, and a full afternoon of breakout sessions with speakers from four institutions talking about space exploration from both "science" and "society" perspectives.

In the evening, Guy Bluford, will be making a special appearance as a keynote speaker highlighting his experiences as the first African American astronaut in space. That will take place at GVSU's Loosemore Auditorium at 6 p.m.

At the Grand Rapids Public Museum, they'll be hosting field trips all day Friday about space exploration. Students will be able to see pieces of a space shuttle, touch meteorite rocks that came from space, see a demonstration in the museum's planetarium, and so much more.

On Saturday, Bluford will be speaking again 11 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum for Flying in Space: The Space Shuttle and Beyond. The museum activities will be open before and after his talk.

Roger That! is happening February 16 and 17.

For a complete schedule of events, visit gvsu.edu/rogerthat.