GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Calvin Christian senior surpassed 1,000 career points on a 3-pointer almost halfway through the 1st quarter Tuesday night in the Squires 58-57 win over Hopkins.

Calvin Christian improves to 7-3 in the OK Silver and 11-4 overall, the Vikings are now 3-5 in the OK Silver and 8-7 overall.