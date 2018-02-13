Celebrating Fat Tuesday in Kalamazoo!

Posted 10:55 AM, February 13, 2018

Fat Tuesday means one thing.....paczki! It's a day to celebrate with some sweet treats from your favorite West Michigan bakeries and more! Sweetwater's Donut Mill is one of the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth for this holiday with a dozen different flavored paczki either glazed or powdered covered. For just under two dollars you can enjoy one paczki or for under 15 dollars you can get a whole dozen! Enjoy!

