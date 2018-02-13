Family of slain Kentwood student pleads for information in emotional press conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The family of a missing teen found dead in Kalamazoo issued an emotional plea to the community on Tuesday for information in the case.

Mujey Dumbuya, 16, was found dead in a wooded area in Kalamazoo on Jan. 28. The East Kentwood High School student was reported missing four days earlier.

"It's a tragedy that has befallen the community," said Mujey's aunt Jainya Sannoh during a press conference. "People think it's just Mujey's family, but it's not just Mujey's family. It's a community thing. I can't even imagine in her 16 years on this Earth, she had so much influence, a lot of influence on people's lives once she passed away. So it's not just about family, but it's a tragedy that came to this community. We are heartbroken, we are devastated."

While no arrests have been made in Mujey's death, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office says Dumbuya was the victim in a sex assault case that was set to go to trial later this year.

The accused rapist, Quinn James, is considered a person of interest in her death. He is currently behind bars on separate assault charges from 2014 involving another teenage girl.

James worked for Kentwood Public Schools as a grounds and maintenance worker. The district says he was fired after the reports of sexual assault against Dumbuya. Prosecutors say that despite her death, they plan to move forward with the trial against James.

The biggest point Mujey's family made Tuesday is that if anyone knows anything about what happened to her, to let law enforcement know or send a tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

