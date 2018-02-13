Five people arrested for stealing items from burned apartments

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Five people have been arrested in connection with thefts from a fire-damaged apartment building.

Battle Creek police say that four adults and one juvenile were arrested Sunday after they were found with items that had been taken from the River Apartments that had caught fire on February 1.

Residents were allowed to return Sunday to retrieve any property and found that someone had forced open doors on nine of the 23 apartments in the building, which had been unoccupied since the fire.

One resident was able to track his iPad to an apartment in another building in the complex. Police obtained a search warrant and found televisions, computers, video games and other stolen property. Police say they also found a stolen credit card which had been used to buy about $900 in video games and shoes.