Jenison teacher on leave following misconduct allegations

JENISON, Mich. — A teacher in the Jenison Public School system is on leave after authorities received a report about misconduct allegations from a former student.

The incident occurred while the teacher was employed by a Newaygo County area school in the mid-1990s, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The victim of this incident came forward on January 26 and Captain Mark Bennett said the department immediately began working with Jenison Public Schools and the victim to investigate the accusations. The department is working with police in the Fremont area regarding this case.

At this time, Bennett said that there are no victims in Ottawa County, only one from Newaygo County.

Jenison Public Schools Superintendent Tom TenBrink sent a letter home to parents Tuesday morning. In it, he says that the district learned of the allegations Friday night, January 26 and that they placed the teacher on administrative leave on Monday morning, January 29. The teacher will remain on leave through the investigation.

TenBrink also says that the allegations happened many years ago with students in another district and not in the Jenison district. He says they have not received any allegations from current or former Jenison students.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.