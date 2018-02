KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting and grazing a man with a bullet.

This happened early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. in the area of Bridge Street and Dwight Avenue.

Officers later found a 32-year-old man suffering from a graze wound to the face in the area of Center Street and Charlotte Avenue.

He is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-337-8997 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.