Michigan university named one of the safest campuses in America

Posted 7:07 AM, February 13, 2018, by

ROCHESTER, Mich. — One university in Michigan is the second safest college campus in the nation according to a new study by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Oakland University, located in Rochester, was ranked the second safest school just behind Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho.

According to the study, there are more than 20,000 people enrolled at Oakland University and violent crime is almost non-existent.

Other universities that made top grades are Northern Kentucky University, University of Rhode Island and Bridgewater State University.

