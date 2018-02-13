× Michigan university named one of the safest campuses in America

ROCHESTER, Mich. — One university in Michigan is the second safest college campus in the nation according to a new study by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Oakland University, located in Rochester, was ranked the second safest school just behind Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho.

According to the study, there are more than 20,000 people enrolled at Oakland University and violent crime is almost non-existent.

Other universities that made top grades are Northern Kentucky University, University of Rhode Island and Bridgewater State University.