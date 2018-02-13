Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. When the snow melts, one of the hottest local music venues will have some sizzling tunes. The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park just announced three of its shows for its annual summer concert series.

Tedeschi Trucks Band will kick off the series on May 30, Blondie will play on June 29, and O.A.R. will perform August 26. The rest of the lineup will be announced in mid-April.

Meijer Gardens members can start buying tickets on April 28, and tickets for the public go on sale May 12.

2. It was a snowy weekend across West Michigan, and that was good news for ski resorts. Bittersweet, near Otsego, is having one of their best seasons in recent years.

They say they've already passed last year's numbers in terms of total skiers. More than 50,000 people have visited the slopes at Bittersweet, and that doesn't include season pass holders.

Management reports 16 to 18 inches of natural snow over the past week, bringing their total snow base up to 41 inches. They plan to make snow until the end of the month, and are hoping to stay open until mid-march if the cold weather holds out long enough.

3. You're going to need some good cardio in your life after stuffing your face on Fat Tuesday. Eating paczki is the traditional way to celebrate in Michigan, they're Polish pastries that have jelly or custard filling.

On the east side of the state, Hamtramk has a huge Polish population, and it's one of the most popular places to get them.

Here's some fun facts: Paczki is actually the plural form of the word, "paczek" is the singular word. Mardi Gras literally means "Fat Tuesday" in French, which marks the end of Carnival season, leading into Lent on Ash Wednesday.

4. Does the scent of fried chicken make you and your partner hungry for romance? If so, you're in luck! Participating locations of KFC are now giving away scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards featuring the chicken chain's founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, and a slew of sappy sayings for your beloved.

Each set of four chicken-scented cards comes free with an order of a $10 chicken share meal.

If you're "love stricken with chicken" but don't have time to get to a KFC in the next few days, you can text your valentine with a chicken-themed image.

KFC has partnered with mobile GIF search engine, Tenor, to spread a little digital love too.

5. For people who plan on popping the question on Valentine's Day, there's a chance to get your wedding food for free!

Panera is offering to cater five lucky couples' wedding receptions for free, if they get engaged at or in front of a Panera restaurant.

According to the company's website, the sweepstakes will take place this Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. If you do muster up enough courage to bring your loved one to a Panera and propose, then you must post a pic. Participants are being asked to use #PaneraProposalSweeps to enter.

The five winners will be selected at random from all entries and be gifted a fully catered wedding reception valued at $2,000.