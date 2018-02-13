× One-car crash on M-231 sends driver to hospital

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatchers say one person was taken to a hospital, following a one-car crash Tuesday evening.

It happened on M-231 at Sleeper Street in Robinson Township, around 6:14 p.m. Dispatchers say M-231 was shut down northbound at Lincoln Street, and southbound at Cleveland Street/M-104, while crews worked to remove the driver from the wreckage. The highway reopened just after 7 p.m.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the vehicle had rolled onto its side. There was no immediate word from police on who was involved, or how it happened.

However, the Central Dispatch Authority says the driver was considered to be in serious condition at the time rescue crews arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics from North Ottawa Community Hospital. No one else was injured.