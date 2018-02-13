Police: Father and daughter who died in SW Michigan home froze to death

NILES, Mich. – Police say that two people found in a SW Michigan home in January froze to death.

The bodies of Albert Bivins, 81, and his daughter, Patricia, 55, were found in a home in the 600 block of Woodruff in Niles, Michigan on January 3. Police say that the gas and electricity in the home were working, but the temperature in the home was below freezing. They say the bodies of the Bivins were found frozen.

Autopsies at Western Michigan University determined that the Bivins died from hypothermia and their deaths were accidental.