Police: Father and daughter who died in SW Michigan home froze to death

Posted 3:42 PM, February 13, 2018, by

NILES, Mich. – Police say that two people found in a SW Michigan home in January froze to death.

The bodies of Albert Bivins, 81, and his daughter, Patricia, 55, were found in a home in the 600 block of Woodruff in Niles, Michigan on January 3. Police say that the gas and electricity in the home were working, but the temperature in the home was below freezing.  They say the bodies of the Bivins were found frozen.

Autopsies at Western Michigan University determined that the Bivins died from hypothermia and their deaths were accidental.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s