Snowshoe, hike trails, & more at Blandford Nature Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those who want to get out and enjoy Pure Michigan, people don't have to travel far from downtown Grand Rapids. Just 10 minutes outside of town is the Blandford Nature Center, where anyone can enjoy winter activities like snow shoeing, cross country skiing, and more.

Blandford Nature center offers so much more than their nature trails and winter activities, there's also kombucha workshops, plenty of wildlife ambassadors to meet, and even a chance for guests to join in and become an eco-steward to help preserve their beautiful natural resources.

To learn more about Blandford Nature Center and the activities happening there, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Also, to learn more about other great wildlife conservation stories the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted, visit hearformioutdoors.org.