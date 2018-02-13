× Wolverine Worldwide seeking dismissal in over 100 lawsuits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide has filed motions to dismiss more than 100 cases filed against them for their alleged connection to hazardous chemicals called PFAS in drinking water.

Wolverine filed a motion in Kent County on Monday to dismiss 52 cases. On Tuesday they did the same thing with another 52 cases.

According to court documents, Wolverine Worldwide’s attorneys state, “There is no imminent danger to anyone’s health in the context of these cases.”

Hundreds of residents in Plainfield Township and Rockford are being represented by Varnum LLP in these cases. They are suing not only Wolverine Worldwide, but also 3M, Waste Management and Waste Management of Michigan. Their accusations include Wolverine knowing and hiding that it had dumped toxic PFAS chemicals in Kent County.

Many say these PFAS caused their families to have a series of health problems, including unexplainable cancers, thyroid and reproductive issues. Many homeowners who live on contaminated water say it has lowered their property value and stigmatized their community, according to the lawsuit.

Hundreds of people are now living on filtered or bottled water.