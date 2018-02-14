× 10 vehicles pile up near Grand Haven drawbridge; no injuries

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Witnesses to a 10-vehicle pile-up Wednesday afternoon tell police it was caused by a semi truck that made a last-second lane change.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it says was actually three separate chain-reaction crashes on northbound US-31 at the eastbound M-104 exit. It happened around 1:44 p.m.

A sheriff’s sergeant says in a news release the semi was pulling a trailer northbound on US-31 at the drawbridge that separates Grand Haven city and Spring Lake village. Witnesses told police the semi had been on the inside lane of US-31, and then made a last-second, allegedly improper change onto the M-104 exit.

Investigators say that caused the crashes behind the big-rig, but the semi evidently was not struck by any of the other vehicles, and it left the scene, apparently. The subsequent crash cleanup caused a “moderate backup” on US-31, according to the release.

Police say the semi has a white cab and a white trailer. They ask anyone with more information about the semi to contact the Sheriff’s Office via Ottawa County Central Dispatch at: 1-800-249-0911.