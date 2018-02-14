Check out what’s happening at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The celebration of love continues the following weekend with Happy Hearts weekend. The 16th and 17th will consist of nothing but heart crafts including a wreath, a heart-shaped animal, and a homemade love bug.

To wrap up the month of February, Soaring Eagle is hosting their Celebration Weekend! Join the party on February 23 -24 and make crafts like a crown, cards, and more. All of these weekends will include story time with Nokomis and a movie.

Everyone's favorite game show is heading to Michigan, it's the Price is Right Live Stage Show. With multiple shows on February 16 and 17, audience members will be randomly selected to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, spin the big wheel, and have a chance at the big showcase. Tickets start at $25.

Snocorss is the most exciting, fan friendly form of snowmobile racing, and it's coming to Soaring Eagle on February 23 and 24. There will be plenty of big-air jumps, lots of action and world class athletes to cheer on. It's fun for the whole family, with passes started at $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com.

Two big country stars are making their way to the Soaring Eagle stage in April: Charlie Pride and Billy Currington!

First up is Charlie Pride, who's coming to West Michigan on April 13. His career took off in 1967 with his hit single "Just Between You and Me," breaking in the Top 10 Country chart and earning Charlie his first Grammy nomination. Shortly after he became country music's first African American superstar. Other great hits from his music career include "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'", "All I Have to Offer You is Me", and "Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone." Tickets go on sale February 10.

Billy Currington, featuring Lo Cash, are coming to Soaring Eagle on April 20. Billy made his debut 10 years ago with the top ten hit, "Walk a Little Straighter." Since then he's earned several CMT and ACM nominations, including one for Top New Male Vocalist. He's also had several number one hits like "People Are Crazy", "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer", and "Must Be Doin' Something Right." Tickets for that show go on sale February 17.

Soaring Eagle's Saint Paddy's Day Bash has just been announced for March 17. The event is completely free with a live DJ spinning hits for the crowd along with Irish themed games, food, and drink. Doors open at 8 p.m., but at 9 the party really gets going with a live performance by Detroit's very own Stone Clover Band. CAll 1-877-2EAGLE2 to book a room for the night as well.

The Cinco De Mayo celebration is back on Saturday, May 5. La Mafia and AJ Castillo will be there performing for all to enjoy. Tickets go on sale for this event on February 17.

There's a huge event taking place at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel March 23 through April 9. It's called Spring into Space, there will be dance parties, a "Star Wars" movie marathon, face painting, balloon art, crafts and so much more. To reserve a room during the space event, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.