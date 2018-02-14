Device lets you pay at restaurant table
-
Tech Smart: New tech headed to hotels
-
Tech Smart: New dash cam has useful features
-
Tech Smart: New site helps you through car leases
-
Tech Smart: Yahoo introduces new coupon and travel features in email
-
Tech Smart: Produce grown in shipping containers
-
-
Tech Smart: Preview of CES 2018, huge consumer electronics show
-
Tech Smart at CES: Tech for mind and body
-
Tech Smart: Interacting with Alexa
-
Tech Smart: Gadget makes sense of the check engine light
-
Tech Smart: Robot duck to help kids with cancer
-
-
Tech Smart: Tech gadgets at Bed Bath & Beyond
-
New smart watch gaining popularity for parents and kids
-
Tech Smart: Apps that apply coupons automatically