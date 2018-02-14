Easy-to-make Valentine’s Day Cocktails

However you're celebrating Valentine's day, these tasty cocktails will definitely set the mood.
Marlowe Johnson, a Bacardi Legacy Midwest Finalist, makes a few cocktails that are great to drink with your Valentine or with a group of friends.
Golden Sbagliato
Created by Naren Young, Dante NYC
1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso
1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter
Method: Build on 3 ice cubes and top with MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco into a Stemmed Goblet. Garnish with orange wedge on skewer + edible gold
Chocolate Negroni
1 oz. Bombay Sapphire
¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Rubino
¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter
¼ oz. dark crème de cacao
3 dashes chocolate bitters
Method: Stir and strain on ice into Etched Rocks glass. Garnish with orange wedge + grated Valrhona chocolate
The MARTINI Negroni
1 Part MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter
1 Part Bombay Sapphie Gin
1 Part MARTINI Reserva Speciale Rubino
Method: Add ice and an orange wedge.
Martini & Rossi Rose Spritz
1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter
4 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Sparkling Rose
2 oz. IZZE Grapefruit Soda
Ruby Grapefruit Slice for Garnish
Method: Build on top of wine glass.