Easy-to-make Valentine’s Day Cocktails

However you're celebrating Valentine's day, these tasty cocktails will definitely set the mood.

Marlowe Johnson, a Bacardi Legacy Midwest Finalist, makes a few cocktails that are great to drink with your Valentine or with a group of friends.

Golden Sbagliato

Created by Naren Young, Dante NYC

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

Method: Build on 3 ice cubes and top with MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco into a Stemmed Goblet. Garnish with orange wedge on skewer + edible gold

Chocolate Negroni

1 oz. Bombay Sapphire

¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Rubino

¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

¼ oz. dark crème de cacao

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Method: Stir and strain on ice into Etched Rocks glass. Garnish with orange wedge + grated Valrhona chocolate

The MARTINI Negroni

1 Part MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter

1 Part Bombay Sapphie Gin

1 Part MARTINI Reserva Speciale Rubino

Method: Add ice and an orange wedge.

Martini & Rossi Rose Spritz

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

4 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Sparkling Rose

2 oz. IZZE Grapefruit Soda

Ruby Grapefruit Slice for Garnish

Method: Build on top of wine glass.