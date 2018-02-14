Easy-to-make Valentine’s Day Cocktails

Posted 12:05 PM, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54AM, February 14, 2018

However  you're celebrating Valentine's day, these tasty cocktails will definitely set the mood.

Marlowe Johnson, a Bacardi Legacy Midwest Finalist, makes a few cocktails that are great to drink with your Valentine or with a group of friends.

Golden Sbagliato

Created by Naren Young, Dante NYC

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

Method: Build on 3 ice cubes and top with MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco into a Stemmed Goblet. Garnish with orange wedge on skewer + edible gold

 

Chocolate Negroni

1 oz. Bombay Sapphire

¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Rubino

¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

¼ oz. dark crème de cacao

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Method: Stir and strain on ice into Etched Rocks glass. Garnish with orange wedge + grated Valrhona chocolate

 

The MARTINI Negroni

1 Part MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter

1 Part Bombay Sapphie Gin

1 Part MARTINI Reserva Speciale Rubino

Method: Add ice and an orange wedge.

 

Martini & Rossi Rose Spritz

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

4 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Sparkling Rose

2 oz. IZZE Grapefruit Soda

Ruby Grapefruit Slice for Garnish

Method: Build on top of wine glass.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s