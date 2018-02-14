× Finding Kaleb his Forever Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On this Valentine’s Day FOX 17 continues its Forever Home series, to continue a conversation about adoption.

Kaleb, 11, is as caring as he is rambunctious, and always eager to learn. Wednesday Kaleb explored the Grand Rapids’ Children’s Museum with FOX 17 saying he’s hopeful he’ll find a loving family, starting with the right mom.

“I hid there all along!” Kaleb laughed, crawling out from under a bench, playing a hearty game of hide-and-seek.

Kaleb is a sixth grader who loves science and art, but says his favorite subject is math. A runner himself, Kaleb says one day he wants to become a cross-country coach and possibly teach science. He’s also a natural helper, who cleans up after others and does laundry at home.

“I would like to help other kids,” said Kaleb.

While he put on a puppet show, made art and bubbles Wednesday afternoon, through his high spirits and silliness Kaleb is also a young boy longing for his forever home.

“It would make my life shine,” Kaleb said of finding a loving family.

If you would like to learn more about Kaleb, or adoption through the state of Michigan’s foster care system, call Orchards Children’s Services, at: 1-855-694-7301.