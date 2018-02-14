Fremont schools staff member placed on leave

Posted 12:50 PM, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 02:44PM, February 14, 2018

FREMONT, Mich. – A current Fremont Public Schools staff member is on administrative leave after allegations of improper contact with students was reported.

Superintendent Ken Haggart sent a letter home to parents in the district Tuesday, saying a past staff member and a current staff member are being investigated by law enforcement. The allegations are in reference to contact made more than 20 years ago and Haggart says in the letter that he has no indications that any current students have been at risk.

Tuesday, FOX 17 learned of allegations regarding a Jenison High School teacher that allegedly had happened while he was a teacher in the Fremont district in the 1990s.  That teacher is also on administrative leave from Jenison.

Michigan State Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff are investigating.  The incidents allegedly happened between 1990 and 1994.

Names have not been officially released.

Click here to read the letter from Fremont schools to parents.

