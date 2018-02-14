LaughFest Central opens Monday on Monroe Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – With LaughFest just around the corner, your one-stop spot for all things funny opens Monday, February 19.

LaughFest Central opens next week at the Shops @ MoDiv at 40 Monroe Center NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

At the shop, you can buy tickets to shows, get merchandise and also learn more about the 10-day festival which starts on March 8.

Hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During the festival, hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

