Michigan man awaits sentencing in cruelty case involving 70 dead cows

Posted 11:05 AM, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, February 14, 2018

File - Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea agreement.

The Ann Arbor News reports that 61-year-old Keith E. Huck Jr. of Livingston County’s Cohoctah Township is scheduled to return to court on March 12 to learn his punishment. He faces up to 93 days in jail.

Huck earlier pleaded guilty to reduced charges, including animal abandonment and failure to bury a dead animal. The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that Huck agreed to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution as part of the plea deal.

Huck was charged last year. Officials have said three pigs and five cows were recovered alive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s