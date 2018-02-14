Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Get those little ones hearts beating this Valentine's Day at Airtime Trampoline and Game Park for a special jump event.

The event is all in effort to get kids up and moving in observance of Heart Health Month.

Kids can jump today from 3 to 9 p.m. for $10.

Airtime says it plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to the American Heart Association.

2. Getting surprised by chocolate is always welcome, so imagine the smiles on more than 240 residents at Holland Homes Trilliam Woods Hospice Facility when an anonymous donor made sure they each got a box of chocolates.

This is actually the second year that this mystery person made sure the patients were cared for on Valentine's Day. The chocolates were handed out on Tuesday.

Volunteers say it's one of their favorite activities to do with residents.

3. New details have just been released about this year's Tribute on the Grand event.

It's set for August 18 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

Last night, the event's sponsors got together at Founders Brewing to share the info. Some of the tribute bands that will perform this year include The Concussions, and Second Hand News, which is a West Michigan tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

The family-friendly party will feature food trucks, beer, along with live music. This is the third year Founders has teamed up with Grand Rapids White Water, to raise money to restore the river through downtown.

4. If you consider yourself creative in the kitchen, it could land you some gift cards to Trader Joe's.

The food giant is looking to see which two Trader Joe's products you think would be a perfect match together.

The first-place entry will be awarded a $222 gift card, while two runner-ups will receive a pair of $44 gift cards for their submissions.

Participants looking to potentially see their items in store aisles are encouraged to post a picture on Instagram of both products with #MatchMadeAtTJsContest.

5. Remember playing the card game "Uno" as a kid? A sequel is in the works, called "Dos."

Mattel is launching the new card game next month in the hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life.

Dos has similar rules as Uno, except players make two piles of cards and they can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.

Mattel is trying to turn its business around by updating classic brands, including Barbie and Hot Wheels.

The card game will cost $5.99 and will be sold at Target in March, then roll out to other stores in August.