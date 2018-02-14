“Sex Puzzle Cards” aim to help couples improve sexual health and wellness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is often a mismatch of hope and expectation when it comes to a couple's love-life, which can end in disappointment for both parties. There's now a tool that gives couples the chance to both lay their cards on the table and talk about what's happening in their relationship, literally.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, discusses how couples can improve their sexual health and love-life with her new Sex Puzzle Cards.

There are many issues which can affect sex drive, not just hormones or relationships. Research shows that low sex drive is tied to depression, obesity, heart disease, and can be a difficult part of cancer survivorship.

These issues can’t simply be fixed with a date and a hormone prescription; couples need to talk about the issues their having with each other, and that's where Dr. Bitner's Sex Puzzle Cards come into play.

The Sex Puzzle Cards is deck of 28 cards that couples can use as a tool to validate concerns and help maintain good health and sexual wellness. Dr. Bitner wanted couples to have a solution that is visual, shows clearly there are many issues around sex drive, and that women and providers such as doctors, nurse practitioners, and therapists could use to get the conversation going.

These cards are available for $10 online at truewomenshealth.com, and soon on Amazon.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.