The Comic Signal celebrates 2-year anniversary with day-long celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comic books have been a part of Don Myers' life for over 40 years, taking his passion and turning it into the business. He opened The Comic Singal in 2016, sharing his love for comic books and comic book culture with the West Michigan community.

Now that very same business is now celebrating it's two year anniversary with a day-long celebration next weekend. The Comic Signal will have discounted products, a broad-game night, photo ops with superheroes from Cosplay Crusaders, and an Artist Alley featuring local comic book creators.

Below is a full schedule of events:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.- Artist Alley meet-and-greet

11 a.m.- Cosplay Crusaders Assemble

7 to 10 p.m.- Game Night

All Day- Discounts and Deals

The Comic Signal's Two-Year Anniversary will take place at 4318 Plainfield Avenue Northeast from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit comicsignal.com.