Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Floor director Mike Davis and Alyssa Hearin took on Wolfgang's Restaurant in Eastown to hand out Valentines and roses!

Davis got love advice and shared famous one liners like, “Without you, who am I?"

A couple married 62 years now also shared how they have been so sucessful.

Davis finds a date:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother, Son date: