Active shooter training planned in Kent County

WYOMING, Mich. — People in West Michigan will learn how to respond to an active shooting situation during a training session planned for Thursday following the deadly school shooting in southern Florida.

Express Employment Professionals will host the session at its training center on 44th Street in Wyoming.

The simulation and training will include experts who have trained members of the FBI and Homeland Security.

Participants will go through a workshop starting at 8 a.m. learning how to act under pressure if an incident like this were to ever happen in our community.

After the training, the actual simulation will be held inside Grand Rapids First Church using real weapons and members of local law enforcement,