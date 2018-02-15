School closings

Active shooter training planned in Kent County

Posted 5:42 AM, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:43AM, February 15, 2018

Shooting with Gun at Target in Shooting Range

WYOMING, Mich. — People in West Michigan will learn how to respond to an active shooting situation during a training session planned for Thursday following the deadly school shooting in southern Florida.

Express Employment Professionals will host the session at its training center on 44th Street in Wyoming.

The simulation and training will include experts who have trained members of the FBI and Homeland Security.

Participants will go through a workshop starting at 8 a.m. learning how to act under pressure if an incident like this were to ever happen in our community.

After the training, the actual simulation will be held inside Grand Rapids First Church using real weapons and members of local law enforcement,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s