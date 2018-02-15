× Allegan K9 gets protective vest

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff K9 now has body armor.

The department announced Thursday that Lajki received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit from East Taunton, Massachusetts.

The vest was sponsored anonymously. The donation for one protective K9 vest is $950. Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283. The vest has a five-year warranty and weighs about four or five pounds.

Lajki is a two-year-old German Shephard and has been with the Allegan County Sheriff for about a year. The department says that Lajki has already found illegal drugs on several occasions and has several successful tracks. He also spends time in schools and at community events.