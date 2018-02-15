Deputies searching for missing Plainfield Twp. teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing juvenile.

Deputies say that Isaiah Ray Burrows, 15, was last seen leaving his home near U.S. 131 and Post Drive on Tuesday evening at about 5:00 p.m. He is described as being black, about 6’1″ tall, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green/gray winter jacket, black snow pants, a black stocking hat, black gloves and boots.

Deputies say that Isaiah has not run away before, but also has no known friends or family in the area. They also say they don’t think foul play is involved. They do say that Isaiah is cognitively impaired and they have no idea where he may have gone.

Anyone with information should call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.