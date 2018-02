Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone's favorite Disney characters are skating their way to Van Andel Arena for Disney On Ice: Reach for the Stars this weekend.

Disney On Ice will be playing at the following times:

Thursday, February 15 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 per person.

For more information, head to disneyonice.com.