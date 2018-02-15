Florida high school football coach who was seen shielding students from gunfire dies

PARKLAND, Florida (FOX) — A Florida high school football coach who jumped in front of students to protect them from a hail of gunfire during Wednesday’s massacre died.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football coach Aaron Feis “died a hero,” the school’s football Twitter account said early Thursday.

“It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis,” the tweet read. “He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories”

Feis “jumped in front of the bullets to save some students lives,” one person tweeted.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office had said earlier Wednesday that a football coach died in the shooting.

Feis graduated the school in 1999, and in 2002 joined the junior varsity football team as head coach, according to a bio posted to the school’s website. He was also a security guard at the school.