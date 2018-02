Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When people visit Grand Haven, they'll never lack a good meal when they hit downtown. From old favorites to new, delicious eats will be dished up in Grand Haven's Restaurant Week starting Friday.

Vicki and Chef Trevor from the Kirby House show off what they'll be service for the special event.

The restaurant week will be taking place February 16-24.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit downtowngh.com.