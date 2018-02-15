× Grand Rapids State of the City address: ‘To lead, we know we must first listen’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Collaboration is why Grand Rapids is succeeding, and city leaders must continue to listen to the community, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in her third State of the City address Thursday evening at the city’s former water filtration plant. Her speech reflected on past successes while maintaining a positive outlook toward the future.

Bliss said the ability to collaborate on key initiatives in a big reason why Grand Rapids continues to see success. She went on to say we are a city that works because we work together.

She also addressed public safety and community relations.

“Safety and fairness must walk hand in hand as we strive to build and strengthen relationships,” Bliss said. “Our police department and city commission are dedicated to improvement. And to lead, we know we must first listen.”

Bliss applauded Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky for starting a Youth Advisory council made up of high school students. They meet monthly to discuss trending law enforcement issues.

She also spoke about the need for affordable housing, racial equality and safe drinking water. Bliss says Grand Rapids is a growing city that is adding jobs and opportunity, and that the city must remain relentless in moving our community forward in a positive direction.