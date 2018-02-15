Having the Conversation, Helping Your Student Cope with Tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.---Wednesday events in Florida have left parents and schools in West Michigan wondering how to help students cope.

The conversation is one that can be both difficult and scary to have but parents and school staff are being faced with the reality of doing so after such a tragic event took place. Confronting the talk head on is one of many suggestions mental health experts have.

"These tragedies are unfortunately happening over and over and over again so it’s really become a chronic need I think the schools need to address and therefore the parents need to be aware of," says Jan Miller, Program Director, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

In light of yet another mass shooting at a school, Jan Miller from Gilda’s Club says now is the time to be thinking about your child’s mental health.

“In the difficult, tumultuous times we live in I think we also need to be paying attention to the emotional health of students much more so than ever before," says Miller.

But tragedies like this can also be hard on parents, and while you might think you’re protecting your child by shielding them from the news, Miller says, it could have the exact opposite effect.

"It’s very important for the parents to let them know what is happening so that they won’t begin to imagine things that are potentially even worse than what the reality is. Knowing that they’re personally not in danger, that there is a plan is place, " says Miller.

One place they may be faced with the reality of Wednesday’s events is at school.

One of the reasons why Dr. Mike Shibler, Superintendent of Rockford schools, sent out a letter to parents this morning, opening a line of communication about the shooting.

"I want to assure our community: our staff and our parents, and our students that we work hard everyday to create a safe environment for the people who use our schools," says Dr. Shibler.

While it can be hard to talk about scary or upsetting things with your kids, both Miller and Shibler say it’s the best way forward.

“I think that the schools really need to show heightened awareness of students in emotional sense by kind of looking at the broader emotional health environment in a class room," says Miller.

"I refuse to become jaded! I refuse to accept that this is the way the world is today, because we should never accept that this is the way the world is today. We need to say what happened is tragic, our prayers and thoughts go out to the parents and families involved in this and so forth, but we also need to learn from it," Dr. Shibler says.

Like Rockford, Forest Hills also sent a letter home to parents, highlighting safety features in the district and providing resources to help with those conversations with your kids. They’re also reminding students about the ‘O-K To Say’ Program, which offers students across Michigan the opportunity to confidentially report any behavior they find suspicious through a hotline or mobile app.

For more information on how to help your students cope you can visit at Gilda's Club right here in Grand Rapids or click here to check out their website.