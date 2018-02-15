Hundreds at vigil mourn school shooting victims

Posted 7:50 PM, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52PM, February 15, 2018

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people are attending a vigil for the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida.

The vigil Thursday night began with a moment of silence for those slain at the school in Parkland. Audible sobs rose from the crowd as the names of victims were read.

Dressed in the school’s colors, some held flowers while others wielded signs asking for action to fight school violence, including gun control. Members of the crowd spontaneously started shouting “no more guns, no more guns” at one point.

