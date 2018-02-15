IOC member involved in altercation with security

(AP) – The International Olympic Committee says it is sending home one of its members who was involved in an altercation with a security guard at the Pyeongchang Games.

The IOC said Thursday that Adam Pengilly has apologized to the security guard and will leave the Olympics immediately.

The IOC has apologized for Pengilly’s behavior. It says Pengilly will be interviewed by the IOC Ethics and Compliance officer and will leave the Olympics and South Korea afterward.

The IOC also noted that Pengilly’s IOC membership will expire Feb. 25, the day of the closing ceremony.

Pengilly competed at the Olympics in skeleton for Britain in 2006 and 2010. He has been an IOC member since 2010.