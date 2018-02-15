Ionia Middle School implementing ‘no bag’ policy after Florida shooting

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia Middle School is implementing a new policy for students following Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
The school sent a letter home to parents on Thursday saying they are instituting a “no bag” policy once school begins each day. The letter says students must put all bags and purses in their lockers in the morning and leave them there until the end of the school day.
Principal Wayne E. Piercefield III says the shooting in Florida made them re-examine their safety procedures and make changes to ensure student safety.
The school plans to start the new policy Feb. 26.
2 comments
Savage Man
How does a “no bag policy” stop someone from walking into the school with an AR-15 like what happened in Florida?
Robert E. Lee
It doesn’t do anything. I guess they just have to try to make themselves feel good about doing something. Bunch of fools. I live in Ionia county. do you know there are like 5 prisons in Ionia, city police, county sheriff, and a lot of state boys (used to be a post there) but yet you here no mention of an armed school guard. Ionia has plenty of people who have been trained and who know how to use a gun. Why not try that. And what about the high school? seems like most school shooters are highschoolers.