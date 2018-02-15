Ionia Middle School implementing ‘no bag’ policy after Florida shooting

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia Middle School is implementing a new policy for students following Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The school sent a letter home to parents on Thursday saying they are instituting a “no bag” policy once school begins each day. The letter says students must put all bags and purses in their lockers in the morning and leave them there until the end of the school day.

Principal Wayne E. Piercefield III says the shooting in Florida made them re-examine their safety procedures and make changes to ensure student safety.

The school plans to start the new policy Feb. 26.