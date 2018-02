Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Grand Valley State men's basketball team scored 13 of the games final 14 points Thursday night in a 64-57 win over Ashland at the Fieldhouse Arena.

The Lakers held Ashland without a field goal for the final 5 minutes of the game and without a point for the final 4:20.

Freshman Jake Van Tubbergen led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds.