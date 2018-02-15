Meet all kinds of scaly friends and more at the All Animal Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If it slides, slithers, and has scales, it can be found at the Kalamazoo All Animal Expo on Saturday.

Visitors can come and see hundreds of reptiles and small exotic mammals with many of them for sale. They'll have the option to see hairless guinea pigs, bearded dragons, chameleons, and so many more animals.

Watch the video above to take a closer look at some normal sized, and very large, lizards that will be making an appearance at the expo this weekend.

The event is taking place at the Kalamazoo Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door.

For more information and updates on the event, follow them on Facebook.