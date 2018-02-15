Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Lawmakers approved tax cuts after the State House and Senate passed several bills on Wednesday.

The legislation will raise the personal tax exemption to $4,900 by 2021, which means a $25 tax cut per person, or $100 for a family of four.

The bills will also waive outstanding driver responsibility fees by October, and they clarify that Michigan's State income Tax exemption will continue, despite the Federal tax overhaul.

Governor Snyder is expected to sign the bills into law.

2. Hockey enthusiasts will want to make the trek to Kalamazoo to see the coveted Stanley Cup.

On March 9, the National Hockey League Trophy will be at the Wings Event Center for the K-Wings game. People who come out can take a picture with the cup through the end of the game.

The Kelly Cup will also be there, it's awarded to the champs of the ECHL, which is a mid-level hockey league that the K-Wings are in.

3. Starting today, Beer City USA is kicking off a full month dedicated to craft beer.

A tree beer release party is happening at Harmony Hall this evening. Beers will be sold for $1, with proceeds going towards planting trees in Grand Rapids.

There will also be plenty of other festivities all month, including more than 50 restaurants and breweries participating in the 6th annual Cool Brews, Hot Eats.

There will also be the 13th annual Winter Beer Festival and KBS Week. The celebration ends March 15.

4. Vernors, the iconic Michigan soda, is sporting a new look these days, but only for a limited time.

20 ounce bottles of the ginger-ale now feature labeling with retro design elements from previous packaging, including Woody the Gnome, Vernors' mascot dating back to the turn of the last century. Some of the designs also include a possessive apostrophe before the "S" in the company's name, where previously there wasn't one.

About 70,000 cases of the new bottles are being distributed in Michigan and northwest Ohio now through March. As of right now the company says there are no plans to make the label changes permanent, which means collectors will want to act fast.

5. Team USA gets some gold, and now you can too!

Hershey's is giving away coupons for its "Hershey's Gold" bars to celebrate each U.S. victory at the winter games.

Hershey's posts a link to the coupon on Twitter and Facebook following a win. The first 10,000 fans to respond can claim the coupon worth up to $1.50. Customers can only win one coupon during the giveaway.

"Hershey's Gold" bar launched in December. It's the company's first new chocolate bar flavor in over 20 years.