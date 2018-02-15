Reach your fitness goals at Premier Athletic and Tennis Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those looking for lots of options when it comes to reaching fitness goals, Premier Athletic and Tennis Club has everything from group exercise classes and indoor tennis courts, to pickle ball, state of the art workout machines, and trainers.

Interested in checking it out? Premier Athletic and Tennis Club is hosting an open house on Monday, February 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be games, prizes, special fitness classes, and even dinner for $5 a plate. Those proceeds will go to Kids' Fruit Basket.

Premier Athletic and Tennis Club is located at 4250 Spartan Industrial Drive Southwest in Grandville.

For more information, visit premieratclub.com.