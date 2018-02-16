4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Detroit

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police say four people have been found dead in a Detroit-area home in an apparent triple-murder suicide.

The Keego Harbor Police Department says in a news release that the four were found dead Friday morning. It says officers responding to a welfare check at the home were met by a relative who had concerns for the residents.

It says “officers entered the home and located four deceased victims in what appears to be a family situation murder/suicide.”

Police haven’t released the ages or genders of the victims or how they died.

Keego Harbor is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The incident came one day after a double-murder suicide was discovered in Sebewaing, about 95 miles (152 kilometers) north of Detroit.