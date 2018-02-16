A quick “return” to Winter this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- We’ve been much warmer than normal over the last 48 hours, and that’s made quite a dent in the snowpack throughout West Michigan. For those of you who love winter and have snow dependent businesses, we’ll get a little help from Mother Nature this weekend.

A quick moving system arrives Saturday night and looks to provide us with a light burst of snow. While this won’t replace the 6+ inches that have melted the last 48 hours, it will provide some fresh snow for the early portion of the weekend.

Don’t expect a full replacement, though. We’re going to see 1-2″ of total snowfall late Saturday night.

Are you on the other end of the spectrum that’s tired of the winter and ready for the transition to spring? We have good news for you as well. All that snow that will fall on Saturday quickly melts as we are expecting rain and temperatures near 60 for 2 consecutive days!