Central Michigan extends in-state tuition rates nationwide

Posted 10:20 AM, February 16, 2018, by

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University is extending in-state tuition rates to students from across the country.

The move this week by the Mount Pleasant school’s Board of Trustees applies to undergraduate, graduate and doctoral rates for all U.S. residents. The university says it will increase its ability to recruit beyond state borders, mirroring its single-rate approach for online and satellite-location programs.

Steven Johnson, vice president for Enrollment and Student Service, says in a statement that all but about 15 percent of out-of-state students already receive the President’s Award, a scholarship that applies in-state tuition rates to qualified applicants.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment