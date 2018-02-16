Ever After Princess Parties surprises little girl fighting cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- It was a magical afternoon for a little girl who West Michigan has gotten to know and love. Four-year-old Olive Schmitz has a rare form of cancer: Acute T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, but her fight hasn't dwindled her spirits.

Olive is a little lady with a lot to say, but when she first saw the princesses she was speechless.

Four princesses from Ever After Princess Parties surprised Olive at her home on Friday.

"We both did character performing in Orlando and fell in love with it," said Olivia Haines, co-owner of Ever After Princess Parties. "We wanted to bring that experience here."

"Pretty much anytime you need magic we are here for that," said Kayla Driskell, co-owner of Ever After Princess Parties.

Olive was eager to show all of the princess her toys before she was crowned as a princess. Her coronation was followed by a special princess dance.

"It was awesome," said Cassandra Bucher-Schmitz, Olive's mom. "Every single princess was absolutely beautiful. I couldn't believe the detail in their costumes. They were amazing."

"This is why we went into this business," said Haines. "To create magic and really create those lasting memories. It's so rewarding and I just love it."

Ever After Princess Parties serves both the east and the west side of Michigan.