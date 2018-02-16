Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Cain! He's a 10-month-old Pit Bull Terrier Mix and weighs about 52 pounds. He loves to snuggle, nap on laps, and is very good at living with other dogs.

Join Humane Society of West Michigan on February 24 and 25 at a Grand Rapids Griffins game to benefit animals in need! Purchase tickets through www.griffinshockey.com/promocode using the promo code HSWM, and a portion of that ticket sale will be donated. Saturday's game is dog friendly, so dog owners can purchase a dog ticket and have their furry friend join in on the fun!

On February 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can adopt rabbits for free at "Some Bunny to Love" adoption event. There will also be bunny nail trims, grooming, and a photo booth for anyone who would like to adopt a rabbit.

For more information on Cain or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.