Funerals begin for 17 school shooting victims

Posted 10:06 AM, February 16, 2018, by

FEBRUARY 15: People attend a candlelit memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Funeral services are being scheduled for victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Meadow Pollack and Alyssa Alhadeff will be buried in the Garden of Aaron at Star of David Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale after separate funerals on Friday.

Alyssa, 14, was among the youngest victims of Wednesday’s shooting that killed 17 people. Her mother screamed on CNN, demanding that President Donald Trump take action.

Meadow, 18, was a senior planning to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton.

Another funeral service is scheduled Sunday for 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg.

