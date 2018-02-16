Increased security on campus following report of student threat

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Police will be on patrol at schools in Lawrence Friday following a threat apparently made by a student.

Lawrence Public Schools sent out a letter to parents early Friday alerting them to a threat they had been investigating overnight. Superintendent Gretchen Gendron says the district received “reports of a student threat” after school on Thursday. She says the threat was regarding a potential act of violence “similar to that in Parkland, Florida” that was going to take place on their campus.

Superintendent Gendron says the district went through an extensive investigation and found no merit to the claims. Michigan State Police assisted in the investigation.

The district says that police will be present on campus Friday to ease any potential concern from students and parents.