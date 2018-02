Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Jenison Wildcats picked up a victory Friday evening against Grand Rapids Union in OK Black play, 74-54 the final.

Jacob Boonyasith led the Wildcats with 30 points. Jenison (8-2, 13-4) plays at conference leading Muskegon (10-0, 13-3) Tuesday night.